Catholic World News

Pope encourages Korean dialogue on summit anniversary

April 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on YouTube (Vatican News)

CWN Editor's Note: In April 2018, Kim Jong Un (North Korea) and Moon Jae-in (South Korea) signed the Panmunjom Declaration on Peace, Prosperity and Reunification of the Korean Peninsula.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!