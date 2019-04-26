Catholic World News

Holy Spirit brings Scripture to life, Pope says

April 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an April 26 address to the Catholic Biblical Federation, Pope Francis remarked that “it takes the Holy Spirit for the Bible to burn in the heart and to become life.” He stressed that the role of the Church is to “proclaim the Word,” which is found in the Scriptures. “A Church that lives in listening to the Word is never satisfied with her own security,” he said. “She is obedient to the unpredictable novelties of the Spirit.”

