West Virginia college to end Jesuit affiliation

April 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Wheeling Jesuit University will be “re-branded” but maintain “its distinctive Roman Catholic identity.” It will end its programs in theology and philosophy while emphasizing “core academic programs in health sciences, business administration and education.”

