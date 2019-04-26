Catholic World News
Filipino bishop condemns killing of human rights activist
April 26, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Bernardino Patigas was a human rights activist on Negros, the nation’s fourth-largest island.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
