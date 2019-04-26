Catholic World News

Church in Syria suffers ‘bleeding wound’ of emigration, prelate says

April 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Tobji, 48, has been the Maronite Catholic Archbishop of Aleppo since 2015.

