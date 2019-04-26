Catholic World News

Canadian imams join bishops in condemning Sri Lanka Easter attaks

April 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Both our religious traditions speak of peace, love, and justice for all humanity,” the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Canadian Council of Imams said in their joint statement. “It is abhorrent to see the people of Sri Lanka, whether gathered to worship on the feast of Easter, or with family and friends in hotels, subjected to acts of hate and complete disregard for human life.”

