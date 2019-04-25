Catholic World News

Peruvian bishop withdraws defamation suit against journalist

April 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Peruvian archbishop has withdrawn the defamation suit that he filed against a journalist who had criticized his handling of abuse complaints lodged against the founder of an influential Catholic lay movement. Archbishop José Antonio Eguren said that he had filed the suit to defend his good name, but was withdrawing it for the sake of unity within the Church.

