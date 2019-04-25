Catholic World News

Catholic churches closed in Sri Lanka

April 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic churches in Sri Lanka have been closed indefinitely after the Easter Sunday bombings that claimed more than 300 lives. The country’s Catholics, who make up about 7% of the population, will not have access to public Mass until further notice. Security officials called for the precautionary measure. The country’s military has been called in to assist police in searching for those responsible for the bombings, for which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

