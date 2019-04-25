Catholic World News

Director explains ‘Catholic Project’ at Catholic University of America

April 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Stephen White, the newly appointed director of the Catholic Project at the Catholic University in Washington, introduces the effort, which is designed to promote cooperative efforts toward recovery from recent scandals.

