Catholic World News

Cardinal raps Sri Lanka government for failure to act on warnings

April 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcom Ranjith of Colombo has decried the “absolutely unacceptable behavior” of government officials who did not react to warnings before the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 300 Catholic worshippers. The cardinal said that he would have postponed Easter Masses if he had been aware of the bomb threats.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!