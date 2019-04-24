Catholic World News

April 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on ABS-CBN News

CWN Editor's Note: Earlier this month, the prelate, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, blasted the nation’s president for calling his mother a “whore.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!