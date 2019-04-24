Catholic World News
Philippine president’s drug war ‘biggest lie’ in the last 3 years, says bishop
April 24, 2019
» Continue to this story on ABS-CBN News
CWN Editor's Note: Earlier this month, the prelate, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, blasted the nation’s president for calling his mother a “whore.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
