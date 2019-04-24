Catholic World News

‘No one should be permitted to finance’ terrorism, leading Vatican diplomat emphasizes

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the UN Security Council at a recent meeting, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that “it is indispensable that effective measures be adopted to prevent terrorism in all its forms, including by draining and cutting off its financing resources.” He cautioned that counter-terrorism measures should not “inhibit the capacity of non-governmental and charitable organizations to provide humanitarian aid to vulnerable groups or persons.”

