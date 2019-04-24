Catholic World News

Sri Lanka’s Christian leaders call for restraint, investigation after bombings

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the bishops’ conference “expressed disappointment with the government in dealing with the crisis,” according to the report. “In his opinion, despite warnings about the impending attacks, the country’s intelligence has failed.”

