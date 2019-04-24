Catholic World News

Curia reforms put priority on evangelization, synodality, cardinals say

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai has also said that decentralization will be an important focus of the new apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia.

