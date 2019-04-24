Catholic World News

US church membership down sharply in past 2 decades

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a new survey, 50% of Americans say they belong to a church, synagogue, or mosque (down from 70% in 1999), and 77% say they are affiliated with a particular religion (down from 90%). “Twenty years ago, 76% of Catholics belonged to a church; now, 63% do.”

