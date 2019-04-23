Catholic World News

Appeals court sides with House chaplain, rules he may bar atheist invocations

April 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Although the [Supreme] Court has warned against discriminating among religions or tolerating a pattern of prayers that proselytize or disparage certain faiths or beliefs, it has never suggested that legislatures must allow secular as well as religious prayer,” the appeals court ruled in Baker v. Conroy.

