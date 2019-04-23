Catholic World News

Pope exchanges greetings with the Chief Rabbi of Rome

April 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis wished Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni a joyous Passover: “May the God of mercy accompany you with his blessing and grant you peace and harmony.” The Chief Rabbi, in turn, offered “cordial wishes for [Easter] joy, serenity and health, for consolidation and beneficial relations of friendship and collaboration. May your prayers for good be heard.”

