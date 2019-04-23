Catholic World News
French foreign minister meets with Vatican Secretary of State
April 23, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: On behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron, the foreign minister invited Pope Francis to visit Paris.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
