India’s Supreme Court to consider whether women may pray in mosques

April 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, India’s high court ruled that a Hindu temple could not bar women of menstruating age from entering. “Patriarchy in religion cannot be permitted to trump over element of pure devotion borne out of faith and the freedom to practice and profess one’s religion,” the chief justice wrote in his ruling.

