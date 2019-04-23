Catholic World News

Venezuelans return to religion

April 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Buffeted by political and humanitarian crises, one of Latin America’s least religious countries is turning to faith,” according to the report. One parish priest in the nation’s capital said, “All my Masses are full, which has never happened before.”

