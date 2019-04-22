Catholic World News

Dublin’s archbishop sees Church ‘imprisoned in its past’

April 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin told an interviewer that the Church in Ireland is “imprisoned in its past,” living in “a culture that doesn’t respond any more to the realities.” The archbishop, who will be 75 next year, declined to speculate on whether his resignation would be accepted promptly, but noted that his predecessor, Cardinal Desmond Connell, had remained in office for three years after his 75th birthday, and “I think it wasn’t a good thing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!