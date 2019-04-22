Catholic World News

Tensions remain high in Sri Lanka

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in Sri Lanka remain tense in the aftermath of the Easter bombings. At one Catholic church, police specialists performed a “controlled explosion” of a suspicious package.

