Catholic World News

Sri Lanka declares day of mourning; 24 arrested for questioning

April 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Officials in Sri Lanka have arrested 24 people for questioning in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings. The government has declared that April 23 will be a national day of mourning.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!