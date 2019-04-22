Action Alert!
Sri Lanka declares day of mourning; 24 arrested for questioning

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Officials in Sri Lanka have arrested 24 people for questioning in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings. The government has declared that April 23 will be a national day of mourning.

