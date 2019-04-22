Catholic World News

Bishops call for a ‘new’ Borneo in a letter centered on environment and elections

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Reviving the natural materials offered by Mother Earth is certainly a moral imperative, which we are all called to implement,” said one bishop of the Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo (map). “Our egocentric passion for profit has generated catastrophic dangers to our environment,” added another.

