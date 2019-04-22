Catholic World News

2 months after papal visit, AsiaNews editor examines situation of Christians in Abu Dhabi

April 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the Arabian Peninsula nation of 6.1 million (map); 76% of its residents are Muslim, and 9% are Christian. During his February 2019 apostolic journey there, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed a landmark document, “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!