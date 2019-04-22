Catholic World News

Bishop deplores killing of journalist in Northern Ireland rioting

April 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The “New IRA,” which rejects the Good Friday Agreement (1998), is suspected in the death of the journalist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

