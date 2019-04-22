Catholic World News

Pope Francis laments Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to the South Asian nation in 2015. Other prelates, including the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, also condemned the attacks and offered prayers for the victims.

