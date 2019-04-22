Catholic World News

As number of dead and wounded rises, Sri Lankan authorities declare a curfew

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At least 228 people were killed, and 470 wounded, in terrorist attacks on three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith condemned the attacks as “bestial and inhuman.” Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 22.6 million (map). Sri Lanka is 70% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 10% Muslim, and 6% Catholic.

