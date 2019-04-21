Catholic World News

Pope Francis’s Easter Message ‘Urbi et Orbi’ (To the City and the World): full text, link to video

April 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear brothers and sisters, happy Easter!”, Pope Francis said from the loggia of the blessings (central balcony) of St. Peter’s Basilica (video). “Today the Church renews the proclamation made by the first disciples: ‘Jesus is risen!’ And from mouth to mouth, from heart to heart, there resounds a call to praise: ‘Alleluia, Alleluia!’” ...

