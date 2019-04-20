Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Easter Vigil Mass homily (full text)

April 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The women bring spices to the tomb, but they fear that their journey is in vain, since a large stone bars the entrance to the sepulcher,” Pope Francis preached at the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). “The journey of those women is also our own journey; it resembles the journey of salvation that we have made this evening...”

