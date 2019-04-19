Catholic World News
Tanzanian cardinal exhorts priests not to obtain holy oils from Protestant communities
April 19, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 55 million (map) is 61% Christian and 35% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
