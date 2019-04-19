Catholic World News

Officials race to strengthen damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

April 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Workers overnight shored up the apex of the north-facing facade, which sits above one of the cathedral’s famed rose windows,” the Journal reported. “Workers also were building a scaffolding to reach a statue of an angel mounted on the apex between Notre-Dame’s two towers. The fire damaged the stone of the angel, which has been threatening to bring down the apex.”

