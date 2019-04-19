Catholic World News

Faithful gather at the site of Calvary to relive the Passion

April 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: “To live this Friday, the faithful of all nationalities are pressed into the Upper Chapel of the Holy Sepulchre, the site of Calvary, to relive the Passion,” the report begins. “The Gospel according to St. John, chanted in Latin, rang solemnly in the small chapel. A particularly moving ceremony here in Jerusalem, where the world was saved.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

