Father Rosica plagiarized notorious statement from anti-Catholic blog?

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Rosica, the Canadian media personality and sometime Vatican spokesman who has admitted to numerous cases of plagiarism, apparently copied a controversial statement from an anti-Catholic activist. Father Rosica famously said that under Pope Francis, the Church “is openly ruled by an individual rather than by the authority of Scripture alone or even its own dictates of Tradition plus Scripture.” That line had originally appeared in a blog post by Richard Bennett, a former priest who now works for the “conversion of Roman Catholics.”

