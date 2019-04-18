Catholic World News

At Chrism Mass, Pope warns priests against clericalism

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at the Chrism Mass, which he celebrated in St. Peter’s basilica, Pope Francis encouraged priests to serve their people, saying that “we must not forget that our evangelical models are those people, the ‘crowd’ with its real faces.” He reminded the priests of Rome that the apostles had often sought to keep “the crowds” away from Jesus, and remarked: “Here, I believe, was the beginning of clericalism.”

