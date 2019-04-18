Catholic World News

Concession in China: ‘underground’ bishop allowed to concelebrate Chrism Mass

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An ‘underground’ Chinese bishop joined his successor at the Chrism Mass, after earlier being barred by authorities, the AsiaNews service reports. The participation of Bishop Guo Xijin—who had stepped down as Bishop of Mindong in the wake of the Vatican-Beijing accord—suggests a successful intervention by Chinese national leaders and/or Vatican officials to avoid aggravating tensions with the “underground” Church. Bishop Guo and priests of the Mindong diocese have apparently not been required to recognize the authority of the Patriotic Association.

