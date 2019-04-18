Catholic World News

President Trump calls Pope Francis

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: President Trump tweeted, “Just had a wonderful conversation with @Pontifex Francis offering condolences from the People of the United States for the horrible and destructive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. I offered the help of our great experts on renovation and construction as I did.” The Holy See Press Office’s interim director also tweeted, “The Holy Father received a telephone call this afternoon from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who, regarding the devastation of Notre-Dame Cathedral, expressed to the Pope his closeness, in the name of the American people.”

