There is ‘hope’ for Sudan’s Christians after al-Bashir’s ouster, advocate says

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sudan—a Muslim nation distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan—was ruled by Omar al-Bashir from 1989 until an April 11 coup. A Catholic member of the House of Lords has cautioned that “there is no guarantee the Sudanese will enjoy a peaceful, free and prosperous future.”

