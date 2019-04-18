Catholic World News

France asks: Should Notre-Dame’s spire be rebuilt as it was?

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The cathedral was built over nearly 200 years starting in the middle of the 12th century, although it was only in the mid 1800s that architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc added the lead-covered spire during restoration work,” Reuters reported. “The international competition will allow us to ask the question of whether we should even recreate the spire as it was conceived by Viollet-le-Duc,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

