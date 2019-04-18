Catholic World News

Pledges reach almost $1 billion to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral

April 18, 2019

Time

CWN Editor's Note: “The bulk of the money has been promised by France’s wealthiest individuals and companies,” according to the report. “The largest pledge came from Bernard Arnault, 70, whose family owns the luxury conglomerate LVMH. The Arnault family and LVMH will give $226 million.”

