Pope Francis encourages Swedish climate activist Thunberg in her work

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Thank you for standing up for the climate and for speaking the truth,” Greta Thunberg, who was recently included on Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2019, said to Pope Francis. “God bless you,” the Pope replied, “and continue to struggle. Continue!”

