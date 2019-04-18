Catholic World News

Survivors of 2013 refugee boat disaster meet with Pope

April 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Avvenire (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The October 11, 2013 shipwreck is sometimes called the “children’s shipwreck” because 60 children were among the 300 Syrian refugees who drowned in Maltese waters.

