Catholic Church in US will welcome thousands of new Catholics at Easter Vigil Masses

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Four dioceses will welcome over 2,000 new Catholics, whether unbaptized catechumens or previously baptized candidates: Dallas (1,196 catechumens, 1,399 candidates), Los Angeles (1,560 catechumens, 913 candidates), Galveston-Houston (1,512 catechumens, 631 candidates), and Charlotte (724 catechumens, 1,284 candidates).

