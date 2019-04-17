Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian leaders pray for peace in Easter message

April 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint Easter message, the Christian leaders of Jerusalem called for the preservation of “the city of peace and tranquility” where people of all faiths can worship. The statement was issued by the leaders of the Latin, Maronite, Armenian, and Melkite Catholic; Coptic, Armenian; Greek, Syrian, and Ethiopian Orthodox, Evangelical, and Episcopal communities.

