Catholic World News

Christ raised to glory on the Cross, Pope reminds audience

April 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on April 17, Pope Francis reflected on the Easter Triduum, saying that in Christ’s death on the Cross, “God finally reveals his glory. He removes the final veil and astonishes us as never before.” The celebration of the Triduum brings us closer to the Almighty, the Pope said, and “God at Easter removes the distances.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!