Catholic World News

Pope Francis withheld Benedict’s contribution to abuse summit, journalist reports

April 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Espresso

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican journalist Sandro Magister of L’Espresso reports that Pope-emeritus Benedict intended his letter about abuse as a contribution to discussion at the February “summit meeting” at the Vatican, but Pope Francis chose not to circulate his predecessor’s essay.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!