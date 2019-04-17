Catholic World News

Good Friday reinstated as public holiday in Indian territories

April 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Mumbai high court overturned an earlier decision, denounced at the time by the bishops’ conference as “the discriminatory acts of a small fundamentalist divisive people.”

