Catholic World News

‘We will rebuild’: Macron vows to restore Notre Dame within 5 years

April 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: “We will rebuild the cathedral even more beautifully, and I want it to be finished within five years,” the French president said. “And we can do it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!