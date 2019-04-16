Catholic World News

Indian state wants probe of overseas funding for Christian churches

April 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The state government in Jharkhand, India, which is controlled by the Hindu-nationalist BJP party, has asked for a federal government investigation into overseas funding for Christian churches. Archbishop Felix Toppo of Ranchi responded: “This is nothing but an attempt to give us bad press and malign our name.”

