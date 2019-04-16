Catholic World News

Fire chaplain rescued Blessed Sacrament, Crown of Thorns from fire at Notre Dame

April 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jean-Marc Fournier braved the flames in the Paris cathedral to remove the Blessed Sacrament and some of the basilica’s precious relics, including the Crown of Thorns.

